Coronation Street's Carla and Michael face turmoil after shock death

Coronation Street's Carla Barlow and Michael Bailey both struggle next week as Stephen Reid's final scam has major consequences for Underworld.

Stephen had one last nasty surprise for his factory colleagues this week as he tricked Michael into helping him steal £250,000 from the business account.

Michael willingly gave Stephen his access code to make the transaction, which limits Carla's options to get the money back via an insurance claim. Stephen's death also makes it difficult for the police to determine exactly what happened.

Next week, the repercussions hit home for Michael as he realises that he could be facing both prosecution and unemployment for his accidental part in Stephen's fraud.

ITV

Carla assures her husband Peter that she intends to fight as hard as she can to get the factory money back.

Sadly for Carla, another crisis soon presents itself when she learns that Rossi's – an important client for Underworld – is threatening to cancel its contract as a direct result of the Stephen scandal.

Carla announces that she intends to fly out to Spain in a desperate bid to win over the company's bosses.

With Carla focused on this, it's left to Sarah to deal with Michael. Sarah informs Michael that she'll see him in her office at 1pm, leaving him fearing for his job.

ITV

Michael soon informs his father Ed that he has lost his job. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be the final word on the matter.

Alison King, who plays Carla, recently told Digital Spy and other media: "Carla is really mean at first, but when she realises she needs [Michael] and he's a really good designer, she's like: 'Okay, you can stay!' She welcomes him back like a mummy figure."

Ryan Russell, who plays Michael, added: "The wrath of Carla! If I can make her double what he loses – half a million – then she might forgive him, but until that day I imagine Carla is not going to be happy."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

