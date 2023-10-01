Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove reflects on forgotten past role in soap

Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove has opened up about her forgotten previous role on the long-running ITV soap.

Hazlegrove is now known for playing Bernie Winters on the soap, a role she first began playing in 2019 and has stuck with ever since. However, she has actually already been a Coronation Street regular.

Hazlegrove first joined the soap in 1985 and played Sue Clayton. That main role lasted 27 episodes before she left to pursue other ventures. In a new interview with Inside Soap, Hazlegrove opened up about that long-forgotten role.

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

"Well, it was only two episodes a week then, so it was a totally different beast to what it is now," said Hazlegrove, who rejoined Coronation Street after appearing in Casualty as Kathleen 'Dixie' Dixon.

"I was in the green room with some of the legends, Bill Tarmey [Jack Duckworth], Barbara Knox [Rita], Thelma Barlow [Mavis Riley], so I was a little apprehensive. But they were just gorgeous to me."

Hazlegrove's current character, Bernie, has had a tumultuous year as she has been dealing with her son Paul's terminal diagnosis. Earlier this year, Hazlegrove spoke about the real-life grief she was experiencing while filming those scenes.

Joseph Scanlon - ITV

"I lost my dad recently, so I know what this kind of grief is like. It has been very emotional. I was very upset because I adore Peter Ash [Paul], so I was gutted this meant he would be going. My Corrie family are a tight unit," Hazlegrove said.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

