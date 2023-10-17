Coronation Street star Andrew Still makes cameo return as Justin

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Andrew Still has made a haunting reappearance as evil Justin Rutherford in Coronation Street.

Justin is currently serving a prison sentence for trying to throw acid at Daisy Midgeley on her wedding day – but accidentally dousing Ryan Connor with the toxic substance instead.

Ryan continues to grapple with physical and emotional scars over the attack, yet took a huge step forward this week by sharing his story with a group of Daniel Osbourne's students.

In Tuesday's episode (October 17), the trauma caught up with Ryan once again as he continued to secretly use steroids to bulk up.

While walking with Daisy near the precinct, Ryan was unfortunately doused with fizzy drink when Max Turner and his mate Gav Adetiba were playing around.

Ryan flashed back to the trauma of the acid attack, hallucinating that it was Justin who'd just thrown the acid at him again.

Ryan angrily lunged at Gav, before Daisy and Max pulled him off and tried to explain it was just an accident. He was immediately apologetic, but was definitely traumatised.

The rage incident inspired Ryan to make a huge change, so later, he got on live stream to reveal his facial scars to his followers for the first time. Ryan announced he'd be closing the account so he could feel like himself again.

The emotions of the day eventually got the better of Ryan as he confessed to Daisy that he'd been using steroids. The two ended up in a clinch and kissing once again, only for Daisy to be confronted later by Ryan's new roommate Lauren.

Lauren made it obvious she knew what the two had been up to when she warned Daisy her top was inside out. Daisy was left regretting her actions – a feeling made worse by having to sit through an awkward meal with Ryan and Daniel.

During a brief moment alone, Daisy tried to convince Ryan that it was best to forget about their latest hook-up because she's engaged.

"If you care about me as much as you say you do, you will find a way [to forget]," Daisy insisted.

This shock passion is set to have major consequences in upcoming episodes as Lauren tries to blackmail the pair to keep the secret.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Ryan's storyline with guidance from The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), which both offer help and support to real-life survivors.

