Coronation Street confirms full details of Peter's arrest in exit plot

Coronation Street's Peter Barlow fiercely defends his actions this week as he's arrested for killing Stephen Reid.

Peter is about to be hauled in for questioning after his dramatic intervention in Stephen's hostage situation led to the villain's death.

Last week, Stephen held a broken bottle to Jenny Connor's throat as he barked orders at his family, wanting a getaway car to flee from Weatherfield.

Peter put a stop to Stephen's reign of terror by mowing him down in the road, although Stephen had already backed off from Jenny at this point.

Monday's episode (October 16) sees Peter face the consequences as DS Swain and Craig Tinker call at the flat to arrest him on suspicion of murder.

The drama continues in Tuesday's edition (October 17) as Swain and Craig both question Peter about how he threatened to kill Stephen shortly before doing exactly that.

Unsettled by this line of questioning, Peter struggles to keep a lid on his temper.

Peter firmly insists that he wasn't planning to kill Stephen when he went looking for him that day.

However, Peter defiantly adds that he would do the same thing again without hesitation. Could this attitude make matters much worse for himself?

At the weekend, Chris Gascoyne – who plays Peter – confirmed that this storyline will ultimately lead to his character's exit from the show.

Chris said: "Without giving too much away, this will affect his future. Peter has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he is struggling with his demons. He has always had lots of enemies, but at the end of the day he is his own worst enemy.

"He is the one that has suffered at his own hands the most emotionally and we can see this starting to happen again. He is facing prison, the drink is on his mind again, Audrey wants him to pay for what he has done. It is a turbulent time ahead."

He added: "[Peter] has just killed someone so there are so many storylines that can come out of that and so many reasons that he might not be around any more. All I will say is I am delighted with my exit storyline. The scripts are superb and I can't wait to see the reaction to how Peter leaves the street."

