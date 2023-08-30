Coronation Street casts Hollyoaks star as Dee-Dee Bailey's love interest

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has cast former Hollyoaks star Calum Lill as Dee-Dee Bailey's next love interest.

Dee-Dee has focused on her career ever since arriving in Weatherfield, but upcoming scenes will see the lawyer take more of an interest in her dating life following the arrival of Lill's Joel, a solicitor assigned to the case of Lauren Bolton.

In next week's scenes, Lauren will be arrested for committing criminal damage after a violent outburst, with her rage stemming from her jealousy over Max's relationship with Sabrina.

Roy is initially terrified after Lauren's arrest, and summons Dee-Dee to help Lauren with her case. Her mind isn't solely on the case, however, with the introduction of duty solicitor Joel making her head spin.

Could romance be in the air for Dee-Dee?

Lill, who has also appeared in Doctors and Casualty, had a guest part on Hollyoaks in 2021, assuming the role of PC Carlton Smith in the Channel 4 soap.

Channique Sterling-Brown, who joined Corrie as Dee-Dee last year, recently spoke about the upcoming developments for her character, revealing that her world is a mixture of "fun and chaos".

"I think we're going to see Dee-Dee in a new light. We're going to see her go on a bit of a dating journey," she said. "Her life is a mixture of fun but chaos, and I think fans will really enjoy seeing her try to navigate that world.

"When she's in the courtroom, she's totally in control. I think it's going to be really fun to see her struggle to quite work things out, so that's what we've got coming up. She's probably missed all sorts of romantic opportunities because she's had her head either in the clouds or in the courtroom! I think it's going to be really exciting to see her work all of that out, have a bit of fun and put herself first."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

