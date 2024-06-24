Cornwall thrashed at home by leaders Keighley

Cornwall failed to score against league leaders Keighley Cougars [Colin Bradbury/Cornwall Sports Media]

Cornwall suffered a 26-0 loss at home to League One leaders Keighley Cougars.

The Cougars put the result beyond much doubt inside the the first 20 minutes as an Adam Ryder try put them ahead in the first minute before Ben Blackmore's eighth-minute score and a second Ryder try 10 minutes later.

Junior Sa’u's 26th-minute try saw Keighley lead 18-0 at the break, with Ellis Robson scoring two tries in the second half.

The win keeps Keighley level at the top of the table with Oldham - both sides have 10 wins from 11 matches.

Cornwall remain second from the bottom, four points above Newcastle, and are four points below seventh-placed Workington Town.

"I thought for 40 minutes we did compete and dint give it them all their own way like we did in the first half," Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott told the club website.

"I'm not saying if we would have started the way we played the second half we would have won the game, they're a really good outfit that are going to be there or thereabouts, but we can't let teams like that start like that.".

