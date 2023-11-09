Cornwall shakes off early nerves, dispatches Greeley in state volleyball regional semi

WALLKILL – Section 9 volleyball powerhouse Cornwall is not accustomed to losing games, let alone a full match. So it was pretty off-putting for the Dragons to fall behind against Section 1 champion Horace Greeley in a state Class AA regional semifinal on Wednesday.

“This is the scariest game I’ve ever played,’’ said senior Lily Byrne.

“In the first set we kind of were nervous and let up a little bit,’’ said senior co-captain Kristina Garcia, fresh off a 25-20 setback to the Quakers. The Dragons dropped the first four points and trailed 7-2 and 11-4.

Cornwall coach Jeff Moulton had seen this previously, notably at the 2022 state Final Four, a stumble that ultimately cost the Dragons a shot at the title. To a player, the Dragons all point to their coach’s ability to calm them down, at the same time as getting them re-focused.

The mind games – and improved court play – allowed Cornwall to pull out the 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 victory, moving the Dragons one win from another state Final Four.

Cornwall celebrates following the last point in the Class AA regional semifinal volleyball match at Wallkill High School in Wallkill, NY on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Cornwall defeated Horace Greeley in four games. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD

The second game didn’t start much better as Cornwall fell behind 10-6. But Julia Santafemia won four service points, two on kills by Zakara Masibo. Greeley gained control and a 21-18 lead. Again, Santafemia stepped to the line and served up three key points for a 24-22 lead and the Dragons pulled even two points later.

“We definitely were a little nervous,’’ said Sami Miller. “I think when you get into the playoffs everyone's going to be nervous, but after that first (game) we really pulled it together and got rid of those nerves and played as a team.’’

Greeley had a powerful 1-2 punch with hitters Jaida Cekic (17 kills) and Chloe Snyder (14). But even coach Daniela Castro noticed the legs got more tired with her smaller roster. The Quakers didn’t put two serves together until they were down 16-8 in the third game.

Castro noted Cornwall picked up the pace of its offense over the latter two games.

They said it

“After the first set I didn't know if we were going to actually start playing the way we can play or not, but we came out so it's good.’’ – Cornwall coach Jeff Moulton

“Their endurance, their resilience. We kept up with them. We made some plays that were amazing, that kept us in the game. But at some points we just didn't have it.’’ – Greeley coach Daniela Castro on what she liked about her team

By the numbers

Cornwall won 95 points and Greeley 82. … With call-ups, Cornwall dressed 18 and Greeley 12. … For Cornwall, Bryne had 18 kills, Masibo 17 and Lily Hessari eight. Byrne, Hessari and Masibo each had four blocks. Garcia – who dedicated this match to her recently departed grandmother – posted 26 assists, Victoria Hinchcliff 21. Santafemia had 25 digs. … For Greeley (21-2), Claire Fallon had 31 assists, Hope Suh had 16 digs and Cekic 12.

Up next

Cornwall moves on to the state regional finals to take on Section 4 champion Vestal. The 4 p.m. Saturday match will be played at Chenango Valley High School.

Horace Greeley returns all but two players, a setter and an outside.

