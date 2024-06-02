Cornwall secure first home win of the season

Cameron Brown kept up his recent try-scoring form [SWPIX]

Cornwall recorded their first home win of the season as they beat bottom-of-the-table Newcastle Thunder 30-6 in League One.

Jake Anderson gave Thunder a 10th-minute lead, but David Weetman brought his side level 15 minutes later as the sides went into the break level at 6-6.

Mike Abbott's team blew Newcastle away after the break as they ran in four more tries - Bailey Black was the first to go over, a minute after the restart.

Cameron Brown scored twice in a seven-minute spell before Harry Boots finished off the scoring with 11 minutes left.

The win was a second of the season for Cornwall and saw them stay second from bottom of League One, four points clear of winless Newcastle.

Cornwall are two points off North Wales Crusaders, who have played one game fewer.

"I thought both teams were really scrappy in the first half - if either team gets a hold of that and just completes at a higher rate they post more points, but we didn't," Cornwall head coach Abbott told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I sat the lads down at half time, discussed the game plan that we'd spoke about in the second half we executed it.

"One of our tries was amazing, but it wasn't the most spectacular rugby we've played, but it was effective and we just didn't deviate from it and we stuck at it, and I don't think we gave them a sniff in that second half."

Related internet links