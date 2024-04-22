Cornwall put in 'one of worst displays' v Midlands

Cornwall are still to win a game this season [Colin Bradbury/Cornwall Sports Media]

Cornwall head coach Mike Abbott says his side's 72-6 League One loss at home to Midlands Hurricanes was one of the worst in the club's history.

The Choughs conceded 12 tries, including two in the opening six minutes, and did not trouble the scoreboard until Coby Nichol went over seven minutes from time.

The loss keeps Cornwall second-from-bottom having lost all four games this season - only Newcastle Thunder are below them having lost all six of their matches.

"It's really frustrating because we were just out-enthused, beaten in loads of effort areas," Abbott told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's a bit of a reality check, we came in off a good performance against Oldham.

"We got to turn it around. We can't keep saying we're a good team because 72-6 would suggest otherwise."

He added: "I've been with Cornwall since we've started and that's one of the worst performances."

The Choughs trailed 36-0 at the break having conceded five tries before Midlands - who had only won of their first five games before their trip to Penryn - scored seven second-half tries.

"Yes we were banged up, there's a few lads strapped up, but I think that's a bit of a disservice to Midlands who I just think turned up with bucket-loads of energy and effort," Abbott added.

"Rugby league can be a really difficult, intricate game, but if you've got bags full of effort and loads of enthusiasm generally it'll take you quite far. It's probably 80% of it and the other 20% is the skills side of it and what you do with the ball.

"If you can out-enthuse and out-effort your opposing team you'll go close to winning and they did that."

