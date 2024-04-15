Cornwall lose 46-10 at League One leaders Oldham as Tara Jones makes refereeing history

Cornwall suffered a third heavy defeat in as many games as they went down 46-10 at League One leaders Oldham.

The game marked Tara Jones becoming the first woman to referee a professional men's game in the northern hemisphere.

Jordan Turner got Oldham's opener after four minutes before Harry Aaronson hit back for Cornwall 13 minutes later.

But Oldham scored four tries before half-time and added another four after the interval as Tom Ashton went over for Cornwall shortly after the break.

Cian Tyrer scored four tries for the hosts - two in each half - while Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e scored twice.

The win puts Oldham level at the top on points with Keighley Cougars, who have an inferior score difference, while North Wales Crusaders are two points behind in third.

Cornwall - whose opening three matches have been against the top three - are second from bottom with winless Newcastle Thunder below them.

The Choughs host Midlands Hurricanes - who are immediately above them on two points - in their next game on Sunday.

[BBC]

Why was the video sharing platform, Vine, closed down?: Toast analyses the pioneering app's fortunes and misfortunes