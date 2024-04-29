Cornwall 'improving' despite Workington Town loss

Mike Abbott has been Cornwall head coach since October 2022 [SWPIX]

Cornwall boss Mike Abbott says he can see improvement in his side despite a 52-18 defeat at Workington Town.

The Choughs, who continue to look for a first win of the season, conceded nine tries.

Bailey Black’s try gave Cornwall an early lead but two tries from Matty Henson either side of a Jarrod Sammut score saw Town lead 18-6 at the break.

Cornwall conceded three tries in the opening five minutes of the second half before Sammut ended the game with a hat-trick.

Nathan Conroy and Cameron Brown did score for Cornwall as they got their highest points tally of the season so far, having made the 926-mile round trip from Penryn to Cumbria.

"I'm not disappointed about the loss today, because when I look at the bigger picture what I want to do next week is kick on against Rochdale," Abbott told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The things that we've fixed today, let's use them again next week, but we'll fix up more things and hopefully put a performance in over a longer period of time next week."

Cornwall remain second from bottom in League One after five losses from five games. Newcastle Thunder are below them, having lost all six of their matches, because of an inferior score difference.

The Choughs are four points off seventh-placed Midlands Hurricanes, who recorded an emphatic 72-6 win in Cornwall last week.

