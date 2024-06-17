Cornwall beaten at home by Rochdale in League One

Cornwall's top try-scorer Cameron Brown added two more to his tally for the season [SWPIX]

Cornwall suffered a ninth League One defeat of the season as they lost 38-14 at home to Rochdale.

Coby Nichol's early try gave the hosts the lead but Dan Nixon and Aiden Roden crossed for the Hornets in a four-minute spell as they led 10-4 after 23 minutes.

Dan Spencer-Tonks got a third try for Dale before Cameron Brown pulled one back, only for Luke Forber to score just before the interval as Rochdale led 20-10.

Nixon got his second soon after the restart before Brown pulled another back soon after, but Forber scored two more tries for Rochdale.

Cornwall's day ended on a sour note as Aaron Small was sent off in the final moments of the game.

The loss leaves Cornwall second from bottom of League One with two wins from 11 games, while Rochdale stay fourth.

