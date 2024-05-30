Cornwall aiming for Twickenham cup final

Cornwall's women won the third division county title in 2022 [BBC]

Cornwall are aiming to make history as they prepare for their County Championship semi-final at Durham.

The Black and Gold women have reached the semi-finals of the second tier of the Gill Burns Cup having won two of their three pool games.

They registered a record 86-0 victory at Somerset last week as they ended the group stages with two wins from three fixtures.

The Duchy have been in the second tier since winning the third division in 2022 and would play at Twickenham in next month's final if they were to win on Sunday.

They reached the same stage last season where they were beaten by Hampshire.

"In Division Two we've never reached a final so we're still waiting for that next stage," head coach Jo Holden told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Telling the girls at the next stage they'll be playing at Twickenham on that green, green grass of home, I think there's no better kind of motivation for them to do that.

"We've set them all off with homework to watch Durham and see what we need to be doing, and it's going to be a big day on Sunday."

'It's a really special thing to be part of'

Having lost their opening game at home to Hampshire, Cornwall have gone on to record victories away at Hertfordshire and Somerset.

Winger Joey Sandercock says those away trips have helped the side come together.

"This season has been one of the best - we've bonded so much as a team," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I think it's helped us having quite a few away games - we've really bonded outside of the game and got to know each other really well .

"The support from every single person - whether it's the people on the sidelines or the people you're playing with - to work together and know that everybody's doing it for each other and not just for themselves is a really special thing to be a part of.

"If it's your first game or your sixth or seventh game, that feeling never really goes. It's still such a special moment every time we step onto that pitch in black and gold."

