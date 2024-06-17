Cornish Pirates sign Exeter wing Relton permanently

Arthur Relton is the latest player to commit to the Pirates for the 2024-25 season [Brian Tempest]

Cornish Pirates have signed Exeter winger Arthur Relton on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old former England Under-20's player has spent the past two seasons dual-registered at the Championship club where he has scored 13 tries in 27 appearances.

Relton spent time at the Penzance-based club's youth section before moving to Exeter.

“It is always good to have gifted Cornish-bred players in the squad, so capturing Arthur’s signature is welcome news," joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said.

“Fleet-footed and elusive, and having just turned 23, we are excited at the obvious further potential he possesses, so our natural aim will be to grow that and get the very best out of him.”

Related internet links