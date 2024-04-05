Cornish Pirates lose 26-17 to Championship leaders Ealing

Ealing tightened their grip on the top of Championship after winning 26-17 at Cornish Pirates.

Marlen Walker and John Stevens were mauled over as Pirates led 12-3 after 26 minutes, but Angus Kernohan pulled a try back just before the break.

Two Craig Willis penalties put Ealing 16-12 up an hour before Matt McNab's try put the hosts ahead once more.

But Willis kicked another penalty soon after before Bobby De Wee's try three minutes from the end sealed the win.

The Trailfinders are nine points clear of second-placed Coventry following their win on Friday.

Pirates end the day in fourth position, 16 points off Ealing with five games to play, knowing any outside hope of winning the title are all but gone.

"We missed out on crucial moments, there were a couple of opportunities in that first half, we missed a driving lineout, missed lineouts, and in these games those things all add up," joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We said at half time we scored off pushing the ball in behind them, and it was all about who could get that sort of ascendancy in attack to create that.

"It was a difficult night, but you've got to hand it to Ealing in that they managed those moments better than us."