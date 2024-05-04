Cornish Pirates future is most important thing - Cattle

Alex Schwarz's try put Pirates into a lead that they never surrendered in Friday night's win at Nottingham [Brian Tempest]

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle says the financial future of the club is the most important thing after news that there may not be funding for players in 2025.

Owner Dicky Evans' funding will end at the end of the year.

He says new investment in the club is on hold until the Rugby Football Union decide on the future of the professional game in England.

"I think when you look at Dicky's statement it's translated to the players as the club's bigger than any player, any coach, anyone who's there," Cattle said after his side's 29-7 win at Nottingham on Friday night.

"We've got to do what's best to protect the club first and foremost.

"It's not very nice news when you hear that because rugby's up and down as it is, let alone changing the structure of your contract.

"But I think there's a level of trust, not just in the club, between players and coaches, and that goes right through the club," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

But Cattle says the future of the club should be secure provided a solution can be found.

Last year Championship clubs rejected the RFU's proposals for a franchise-based second tier as the sport tries to recover financially from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Championship winners Jersey Reds went bust shortly before the start of this season, following Premiership sides Worcester, Wasps and London Irish who all went under last season.

"I'm pretty confident as long as the RFU make some clear direction for the Championship clubs that our club's going to be more than all right," added Cattle.

"It's the reality of where clubs are at, and until we know the direction you can't plan financially.

"Until you know the direction why would you pour all your money into it?

"At the minute it's about surviving as a club until you know what that direction is."

Four-try Pirates secure Nottingham victory

On the field Pirates consolidated third place in the Championship on Friday night after a 29-7 win at Nottingham.

Harry Hocking's 15th-minute try gave Pirates a 5-0 lead before Archie Van Der Flier crossed to put the hosts in front nine minutes later.

But Alex Schwarz sneaked in just before half time to put Pirates 12-7 up as a John Stevens try and an outstanding score from replacement Josh King sealed the bonus point win after the break.

"You've got to hand it to Nottingham, they played a lot of rugby in that middle third and in their own half and I thought second half we nullified that," Cattle said.

"I think eventually our power game, our forward dominance took its toll and kept us, not dominant in that first half, but you could certainly see we were getting that upper hand in certain areas, their scrum especially."

