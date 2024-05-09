Cornish Pirates full-back Moyle to retire

Kyle Moyle played in the same Penzance and Newlyn youth team as British Lions players Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell [Brian Tempest]

Cornish Pirates full-back Kyle Moyle is to retire at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old, who has been hampered by injury this campaign, has played 149 times for the club over two spells.

He moved to Premiership side Gloucester in November 2020 and played 43 times for the Cherry and Whites before returning to Pirates in the summer of 2023.

“Kyle proved himself a fantastic player, who deservedly earned his chance to play for Gloucester in the Premiership, before completing a full circle when making a welcome return to his hometown club," joint head coach Gavin Cattle said.

“Possessing a good skill set and a sound kicking game, it is Kyle’s ability to beat a man one-on-one that has stood out.

"Seeing him pass on his acquired knowledge to young players such as Will Trewin and Arthur Relton has been lovely to see, as we all now wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Moyle is the fourth Pirates player to announce their retirement in recent days, following on from props Jack Andrew and Marlen Walker as well as lock Will Britton.

