Cornish Pirates bring in scrum-half Jones

Cam Jones featured alongside Cornish Pirates fly-half Bruce Houston while playing for Edinburgh's 'A' side [Getty Images]

Cornish Pirates have signed Ospreys scrum-half Cam Jones for the forthcoming Championship season.

The 23-year-old has played for Wales at Under 16 level and Scotland at Under 18 level.

He has had spells at both Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors and made six appearances off the bench for Ospreys last season.

"As a gifted young player he is hungry to push his game on still further," Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said.

"I am very much looking forward to working with him and Dan Hiscocks in the scrum-half department.”

