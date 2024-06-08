Corning softball powers past Fairport for state championship

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning high school softball is once again, the best in the state.

Corning softball bested Section V’s Fairport to win their 2nd NYSPHSAA title, on Saturday. The Hawks defeated the Red Raiders 8-2, to win the Class AAA crown at the Martha Avenue Recreational Park on Long Island. Corning’s win was sealed, thanks to a dominant defensive effort, matched by outstanding offense.

Corning’s scoring onslaught began in the 1st inning, with a triple from Matti Johnston. Peyton Sullivan followed up, scoring Johnston on an RBI-single. Freshman standout, Lauren DeRosa would add to the total, earning an RBI on a fielder’s choice. The Hawks defense backed the effort, with 5 scoreless innings from Johnston.

In the 5th, Corning piled on 4 additional runs, before the Red Raiders could find the scoreboard. Hofstra commit, Sophia Polzella opened the frame with an RBI-triple. Johnston followed up Polzella, plating another run on a single. Next up, 8th grader Sophie Schoonover joined the impressive offense, picking up an RBI on a groundout. Leading 5-0, DeRosa extended the Hawks advantage on an infield-single.

In the 6th, Fairport chipped away at Corning’s lead, but the rally was short lived. The Hawks responded in the 7th, with an RBI-double from Schoonover, and an RBI-triple from DeRosa. After DeRosa’s 3rd RBI of the game, Johnston would return to the mound to close out her 2nd straight complete game, for the win.

The Class AAA title gives the Hawks softball program their 2nd state championship, and 1st since 2019. 18 Sports will have more on the 2024 NYSPHSAA Class AAA Softball Champions in the coming days.

