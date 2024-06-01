Corning softball advances to state semifinals, Hawks lacrosse teams both fall in regionals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning high school softball is back in the state semifinals.

(Video Courtesy: NFHS Network)

Corning softball punched their ticket back to the the NYSPHSAA Class AAA semifinals, on Saturday. The Hawks outlasted Section I’s North Rockland, to return to the semis for the 1st time since they won the state crown in 2019. Corning fell behind in the 1st inning at North Rockland High School, before mounting a comeback. In the 2nd frame, Kendall Curreri began a 3-hit day, with an RBI-single for the Hawks. Daphne Sherman would follow up with an RBI-double, before Emelia Smith’s sac-fly gave Corning a 3-1 lead in the 3rd.

By the 6th inning, the Hawks pushed their lead to 6-2, but the hosts would mount a major response. In the bottom half of the inning, North Rockland plated 3 runs to make it a 1-score game. In the 7th, the Raiders placed runners on 1st and 3rd, but Corning’s Matti Johnston shut down the effort from the mound.

Curreri and Peyton Sullivan led the Hawk bats with 5 combined hits, 2 RBI, and 2 runs. Johnston managed the effort from the mound, tossing a complete game with 6 strikeouts.

The win advances Corning to the NYSPHSAA semis on Friday, June 7th on Long Island. The Hawks will take on Section II’s Saratoga Springs at Martha Avenue Recreation Park. First pitch is slated for noon.

In boys lacrosse, Corning fell short of a state semifinals appearance. The Hawks battled in a close 1st half with Section III’s Liverpool, before falling 9-5. Hawks’ junior James Freeman netted a hat trick in the 2nd quarter, twice cutting the score to a 1 goal difference. In the 2nd half, Clayton Smith and Kohl Hogue added goals, but the Warriors continued to overpower Corning’s effort.

On the girls side, Corning suffered the same fate as their male counterparts. The Hawks were overpowered 25-1, by Section III’s Cicero-North Syracuse. Audrey Hart was the only Corning player to score in the effort.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.