Corning softball advances to state championship

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning high school softball is back in the state championship game.

(Video Courtesy: NFHS Network)

Corning softball punched their ticket to the state final, on Friday. Timely offense and a complete defensive effort propelled the Hawks past Section II’s Saratoga Springs 6-4, in the NYSPHSAA Class AAA semifinals on Long Island.

Corning stormed out of the gates, holding a 2-0 lead until the 4th inning. In the 1st, 7th grader Emelia Smith scored the Hawks’ 1st run on an RBI-double down the 3rd base line. Sophie Schoonover would follow Smith with an sac fly, to score Matti Johnston. The Blue Streaks answered Corning’s effort, tying the game in the 4th.

Despite the effort from Saratoga Springs, the Hawks would respond with a 3-run 5th inning. New Haven commit, Peyton Sullivan scored Johnston on an RBI-triple to return Corning to the lead. In the next at bat, Smith stepped back to the plate and scored Sullivan on a sac fly. The Hawks would then earn their 5th run of the day thanks to an RBI-double from Kendall Curreri.

Saratoga Springs answered Corning’s scoring outburst in the bottom of the 5th, adding 2 more runs. The Hawks were unfazed by the effort, as they extended their lead in the 6th. Sullivan stepped to the plate in the 6th, delivering an RBI-single to close the scoring. On the mound, Johnston carried Corning into the 7th, where the Hawks would seal the win on a fly out to Lauren DeRosa.

The semifinal victory advances the Hawks back to the state championship for the 1st time since their 2019 title. Corning will play Section V’s Fairport for the state crown, this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Martha Avenue Recreational Park. Fairport earned their state title berth after defeating Section XI’s Sachem East 8-3, on Friday.

