Corning softball advances to STAC Championship, Elmira Notre Dame and Horseheads baseball fall in postseason action

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning High School softball will play for a STAC Championship.

Corning softball outlasted Susquehanna Valley 10-4 on Saturday, punching a ticket to the STAC Championship game. The Hawks jumped out to an early lead at Chenango Valley High School, scoring 3 runs on the Sabers in the 1st inning. Susquehanna Valley would respond in the 3rd, equaling the Hawks total to tie. The teams followed up with 2 scoreless frames, until the Corning bats began to heat up. In the top of the 6th, Lauren DeRosa hit an RBI-triple and was driven in by Emelia Smith. With a 5-2 edge, the Hawks offense exploded with 5 additional runs to seal the victory.

Corning’s offense was led by the duo of DeRosa and Smith, who combined for 2 hits, 4 RBI, and a run. Matti Johnston impressed on both sides of the ball, scoring twice on 2 hits, while tossing a 9 strikeout complete game.

The defending Section IV Class AA champs will next host the unbeaten Vestal Golden Bears for the STAC crown. First pitch is slated for this Monday at 5 p.m.

On the baseball diamond, Horseheads saw their 14-game win streak come to a halt. Owego stunned the Blue Raiders 5-1 in the STAC semifinals at Maine-Endwell High School. Conlan Taylor held the Horseheads bats to just 6 hits, with 4 strikeouts, and 2 walks. With the win, the River Hawks will take on unbeaten Oneonta for the STAC Championship.

In the IAC Baseball Championships at Wells College, Elmira Notre Dame and Tioga came up short of the gold. Elmira Notre Dame lost to Lansing 6-5, after falling victim to a late Bobcats rally. The Crusaders stormed out of the gates, riding Logan Meisner’s 2-run home run to a 5-2 lead. Notre Dame held the advantage until the 6th inning, when Ryan Pettograsso tied the game on a 2-RBI double. With the score knotted at 5 in the 7th, Cooper Ouellette gave Lansing their 1st lead of the game on an RBI-single. In the bottom half, the Crusaders would go down in order to seal the 1st IAC Large School crown for the Bobcats in 11 years.

Opening the day at Wells College, Tioga took a tough loss to Union Springs. The Wolves cruised past the Tigers 11-1, for the Small School title.

Stick with 18 Sports for all of the STAC and Section IV action on the diamond.

