Corning’s Mike Johnston, area softball players earn state awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of local softball talent earned New York State honors this week.

In Class AAA, Corning’s Mike Johnston was named Co-Coach of the Year for the Hawks after winning the program’s second New York State Championship this year. Johnston earns the honor with Mike Massa of St. Anythony’s.

On the diamond, Corning pitchers Peyton Sullivan and Matti Johnston are first team picks. Hawk catcher Sophia Polzella was named to third team. Elmira’s Addison Taft made the third team in Class AAA at third base for the Express.

In Class B, Edison’s Gabby Milazzo capped off her storied career with a first team selection for the Spartans. Kaley Ripley was also named to the fifth team in Class B for Edison. In Class AA, Horseheads’ Megan Wolf was selected to the third team for the Blue Raiders at pitcher. Congratulations to all of the local New York State selections in the game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.