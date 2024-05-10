Corning’s Logan McNaney ready for NCAA Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Logan McNaney is back in the NCAA Tournament.

McNaney, a grad student goalie for the Maryland men’s lacrosse team, will be in the cage as the Terrapins return to the postseason. Maryland hosts Princeton in their opening round game Saturday night at 7:30 pm on ESPNU. It marks the second time these two teams will have played this year, Maryland beat Princeton 13-7 at home in February.

Maryland, coached by Painted Post native John Tillman, is poised for a deep run with McNaney back in his normal spot.

This season, McNaney returned to his starting position at goalie after missing all of last season due to tearing his ACL. Two years ago, Maryland won the NCAA Championship by beating Cornell and McNaney was named the Tournament MVP.

This year, he’s ready to help Maryland (8-5) advance in the tournament and it all starts with Princeton (11-4) Saturday night. McNaney has 139 total saves this season and a .504 save percentage in 13 games.

18 Sports spoke with Logan’s mom, Kim McNaney, in preps of the big game Saturday. Coach McNaney, a Corning coaching staple in the girls game, gives us her take on the opening round of the NCAA Tournament with her son in the cage.

(PHOTO: Maryland Athletics)

