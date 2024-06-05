Corning’s Lindsey Butler to compete in NCAA Championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the country’s top college runners from Corning will compete in the NCAA Championships Thursday night.

Virginia Tech senior Lindsey Butler punched her ticket to the 2024 NCAA Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Butler, a Corning High School graduate, will compete in the 1,500m semifinal Thursday night at 5:46 pm (pacific time). Action will be televised on ESPN2.

In a total of three heats with 24 runners, the top five advance from each heat plus the next best two move on to the final. Butler is making her seventh overall appearance in the NCAA Championships but just her first in the 1,500m race.

A three-time ACC Champion, Butler won an NCAA Championship in 2022 in the 800m race in indoor track. Butler is a multiple-time All-American for the Hokies and continues her storied career at Virginia Tech this weekend.

Lindsey is a two-time New York State Champion for Corning High School during her time running for the Hawks.

(PHOTO: Virginia Tech Athletics)

