Corning and Horseheads baseball fall in states

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning and Horseheads baseball’s seasons have come to an end.

Corning and Horseheads baseball each saw their seasons end, on Thursday. In NYSPHSAA sub-regional play, the Hawks suffered a tough 11-0 loss in Class AAA, while the Blue Raiders dropped a 3-1 Class AA opener.

Corning fell to the defending Class AA state champions, Roy C. Ketcham, in 5 innings. The Storm added a 1st inning run at Horseheads High School, before Riley Weatherwax extended their lead with a 3-run home run. Ketcham would continue their offense, plating their 8th run in the 4th frame and 3 additional tallies to seal the win.

In Saugerties, Horseheads fell to Section IX’s Walkill for the 2nd straight season. Outside of a 1st inning RBI-single from Micah Hays, Walkill’s Kyle DeGroat tossed a 3-hitter with 11 strikeouts. In addition to the big day on the mound, DeGroat helped the Panthers to a 3-run 2nd inning.

Horseheads’ top performance was delivered by their standout pitcher, Mason Holloway. Holloway threw a complete game, allowing 4 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 6.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.