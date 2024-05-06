Corning’s Grace Robertson wins Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our next 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

This week’s winner hails from the Crystal City and absolutely put Elmira on ice last week. Grace Robertson has earned this week’s top honor as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports for her outstanding performance against the Express.

Robertson ran for 200 yards and scored four touchdowns leading the Hawks to a 25-9 win over The Express. Grace continues to be a force on the field for the Hawks and looks to keep their winning season rolling.

If you have a standout student-athlete you’d like to nominate, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Vote each week on mytwintiers.com/sports for the best of the best with each winner revealed Monday night’s on 18 Sports at 6. It’s all brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

(PHOTO: Elmira Star-Gazette)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.