Corning’s Grace Robertson wins Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It's time to reveal our next 18 Sports Athlete of The Week

For the 2nd time in 3 weeks, Corning’s Grace Robertson has earned the 18 Sports Athlete of the Week honor. This past week, Robertson capped off a comeback win for the Hawks Flag Football team, in the Section IV Championship. In the final seconds of the Division 1 final, Robertson scored the game-winning touchdown, to lift Corning past Binghamton 27-26.

The last second score gave the Hawks their 1st ever section crown and sent the team to the NYSPHSAA Tournament. In states, Corning rolled past Baldwinsville before falling to Columbia in the quarterfinals.

For Robertson, the Athlete of the Week award accounts for her 2nd of the month. Three weeks ago, the standout ran for 200 yards and scored 4 touchdowns against Elmira.

