Corning girls lacrosse wins third straight Section IV Class A crown

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning girls lacrosse is back at the top of Section IV.

Corning girls lacrosse cruised to another Section IV Class A title, on Wednesday. The Hawks defeated Elmira 13-5, in a game that was affected by persistent weather in the area. Wednesday’s championship game was originally slated for a 6:30 p.m. start, but was pushed back to 7:50 p.m. due to storms.

Once the action got underway, Corning and Elmira battled in a closely contested 1st quarter. Lindsay Casterline and Kyra Gross opened the scoring for the Hawks, pushing their team to a 2-0 lead. The Express responded with a goal from Catherine Koski, with just over 4 minutes left in the frame. Corning rebounded in the final seconds of the quarter, as Piper Emmick scored to start a 5-goal rally leading to the half.

Corning would continue their dominance in the 2nd half, before the poor weather returned to the Crystal City. Leading 13-5, the Hawks would clinch the section title, when the game was called with 1:47 left in the 4th.

Corning’s scoring was led by Kyra Gross and Gracie Work’s 3 goals each. Katerina Strong added 2 goals to the Hawks effort. Casterline, Emmick, Paige Stansfield, Kennedy Driscoll, and Makenna Morse filled the remainder of the scoresheet in the win.

Elmira’s scoring was handled by Catherine Koski and Laila Burchard, who scored 2 goals a piece. Sadie Norman tacked on the other tally for the Express.

With the win, Corning will head to West Genesee High School to kick-off their NYSPHSAA Tournament. The Hawks will play the Section III Champion next Saturday, June 1st at 1 p.m.

