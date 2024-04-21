Corning CC softball sweeps SUNY Broome, Red Barons baseball falls to FLCC in doubleheader

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College softball highlighted a busy day of doubleheaders at the school.

Corning Community College softball swept SUNY Broome in a doubleheader, on Sunday. The pair of wins accounts for the 5th and 6th consecutive victories for the Red Barons, in games they have played. Corning also earned 2 victories via forfeit for the upcoming weekend, bringing their win streak to 8 games. CCC has only dropped 1 out of 14 completed games in the month of April. In the Sunday sweep, Corning won both games in 5 innings, 15-0 and 12-3. Jenna Plue hit 2 home runs on the day, while Brianna Greenlaw added another. Teona Cruz led the Red Baron bats with 5 hits and Edison grad Maliyah Mclver equaled Lily Callahan’s effort with 4 each.

On the baseball diamond, Corning CC was swept by Finger Lakes Community College. The Lakers opened the doubleheader with a 12-2 win over the Red Barons, in 5 innings. FLCC would follow up with another convincing victory to take the sweep. In Game 2, Matthew DiSanti started the Lakers’ hitting with a triple in the 2nd. Following 2 strikeouts from Evan Cuba, DiSanti would score the game’s 1st run on a pass ball. A few batters later, Ryan Mettler picked up a 2-RBI double, to extend the lead to 3-0. Horseheads grad Lucas Granger stepped up to the plate next and delivered a 2-run inside the park home run. The Lakers added 2 late runs to thwart Corning’s 1, and close out the sweep in the 7th inning.

Horseheads grad Lucas Granger rounds 3rd on the way to a 2-run inside the park home run against Corning Community College.

Corning CC baseball will hit the road for another doubleheader, on Tuesday. The Red Barons will search for their 3rd win of the season against Jamestown Community College at 2 p.m. Corning CC softball will return home next Sunday for a doubleheader against Herkimer. The action is set to begin at noon.

A look at other local college scores in the Twin Tiers is listed below:

NJCAA Softball:

Corning CC 15 – SUNY Broome 0 – Final/5 innings

Corning CC 12 – SUNY Broome 3 – Final/5 innings

NJCAA Baseball:

Finger Lakes CC 12 – Corning CC 2 – Final/5 innings

Finger Lakes CC 7 – Corning CC 1 – Final/7 innings

NCAA Division III Softball:

Elmira College 7 – Keuka College 6

Elmira College 14 – Keuka College 6

NCAA Division III Baseball:

Russell Sage 20 – Elmira College 6 – Final/7 innings

NCAA Division III Softball:

Shepherd University 12 – Mansfield University 0

Mansfield University 2 – Shepherd University 0

NCAA Division III Baseball:

Kutztown University 12 – Mansfield University 3

Mansfield University 5 – Kutztown University 1

For the latest on local college sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.

