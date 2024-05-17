Corning CC softball headlines NJCAA Region III Awards

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One day removed from winning a 4th straight NJCAA Region III title, Corning Community College softball has earned additional hardware.

(Photo Courtesy: Corning Community College Athletics)

Corning Community College softball has added more awards to another banner year. Just one day after winning a 4th consecutive regional crown, Red Barons Head Coach Stacy Johnson and standout Jenna Plue earned top honors from the NJCAA. After an impressive regular season and regional MVP performance, Plue has been named NJCAA Region III Player of the Year. Additionally, Johnson earned the coach of the year nod.

Plue turned in an outstanding season on both sides of the plate, in 2024. The Ithaca native is batting .435 with 9 home runs, 38 runs, and 49 RBI. On the mound, Plue (15-4) set CCC’s new single-season record for strikeouts (249), while posting a 1.58 ERA. The award accounts for the 6th straight season that a Red Baron has claimed the Player of the Year honor. Outfielder, Michele DiNicola started the streak in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2021, power hitting infielder Lexi Wood earned the honor. All-around standout Grace Vondracek claimed the last 2 seasons, as the region’s top player.

For head coach Stacy Johnson, 2024 is another memorable season. The legendary leader earned her 700th career win and 6th NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year award since 2014. In addition, Johnson led a team with only 3 returners from 2023, back to the national tournament. This year’s team is (28-12) with 350 runs, 424 hits, 301 RBI, and 29 home runs. On top of the NJCAA honors, 5 Corning standouts were selected to the All-Region 1st team.

A full list of Corning CC softball’s regional honors for 2024 is listed below:

NCJAA Region III Player of the Year:

Jenna Plue

NCJAA Region III Coach of the Year:

Stacy Johnson

NCJAA Region III – First Team All-Region III:

Jenna Plue – Pitcher

Caroline Courson – Utility

Maliyah McIver – Outfield

Brianna Greenlaw – Infield

Lily Callahan – Infield

The Red Barons will head to Tennessee for the NJCAA Tournament, in search of their 1st National Title. Corning CC made the National Championship series for the past 2 seasons, falling short each year.







