Corning CC softball cruises back to Region III Finals, Stacy Johnson earns 700th career win as head coach

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Community College softball will play for their 4th straight NJCAA Region III title.

(Video Courtesy: Corning Community College YouTube)

Corning Community College softball swept Mohawk Valley Community College 6-5 and 13-0, on Saturday. The pair of wins at Finger Lakes Community College punches the Red Barons’ ticket back to the NJCAA Region III finals for another year. In addition to the sweep, Corning CC Head Coach Stacy Johnson picked up the 700th win of her legendary career with the program. Following the milestone victory, the Red Barons will head to the Region Finals with a shot at winning the series for the 4th consecutive season.

Corning CC will host the winner from the other side of the NJCAA Region III North B District Bracket. Either, Hudson Valley Community College or Monroe Community College will take on the Red Barons on Thursday. If the best-of-three series is split on Thursday, a decisive 3rd game will take place Friday at noon. Game 1 is slated to begin at noon, with Game 2 to follow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.