Corning bull rider wins big at Round-Up, record set by bronc rider

Tehama County cowboys made a name for themselves at this year’s Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo, including a Corning bull rider who took home the championship, and a record setting champion bareback bronc rider who grew up in Corning and now resides in Hat Creek.

Chase Wimer of Corning rode Flying U Rodeo’s Bad Habits to the full eight seconds and a total of 87 points sending him to the champions’ circle.

The 24-year-old made his title ride on the black bull during the second round of the rodeo on Saturday, April 20. This was Wimer’s ninth rodeo of the year and his biggest win so far, taking home $8,350 and a handmade silver belt buckle.

Not only did R.C. Landingham earn the championship title in bareback bronc riding, he also set a Round-Up record riding to 92.5 points on Virgil, a big gray gelding owned by C5 Rodeo Co.

Landingham, 34, grew up in Corning and Red Bluff where many of his family and friends still reside.

His score was two and a half points more than the previous record of 90 points, which was set last year by Donny Proffit, and you guessed it, on Virgil.

Over the past 15 years of Landingham’s career, the Hat Creek man has wanted to draw the horse, knowing Virgil’s excellent reputation as a two-time Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Bareback Horse of the Year (2017-2018).

Since finding out he had drawn the horse just previous to the rodeo’s start Landingham said he had been “anxious,” until he was on his back in the chute.

“I’ve waited my whole life to get on that horse,” he said. “To be able to ride him here” is special.

Landingham is ranked in the top 15 in the PRCA world standings, and if he keeps that spot, or even moves up in the standings, come December he will once again be competing at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He has qualified for the Wrangler NFR four previous times.

“The money comes and goes, but the memories go on forever,” he said.

Other Red Bluff champions include tie-down roper Riley Webb, Denton, Texas with 36.5 seconds on four head; steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho with 19.1 seconds on four runs; saddle bronc rider Logan Cook, Alto, Texas earning 89.5 points; breakaway roper Josie Conner, Iowa, La. At 2.5 seconds; team ropers Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. and Wyatt Cox, Arroyo Grande with 29.3 seconds on four head; and barrel racer Hayle Gibson, Redcrest, racing to 34.50 seconds on two runs.

The All-Around champion for the April 19-21 Round-Up was Riley Webb, Denton, Texas who competed in both tie-down roping and team roping.

During Sunday’s rodeo finals two items were auctioned off during the annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink event that benefits St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff. Both items sold for a combined total of $14,000.

The first item was a VIP Salinas Rodeo and Monterey Experience, with VIP tickets to the rodeo, transportation, two nights’ lodging, and cash for extra fun. It was purchased by Rob and Margie McGrew of Globe Life. The second item was a one-of-a-kind Honda CRF 125F Big Wheel dirt bike, embellished with pink, designed and donated by Michelle Hickok of Zelma’s Awards, with special thanks to Red Bluff Motorsports. Jan Sutherland, owner of Taco Bell was the buyer.

For complete rodeo results visit ProRodeo.com or for more information visit RedBluffRoundUp.com.