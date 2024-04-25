Corning boys lax stuns Elmira in OT, Wednesday scoreboard
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys lacrosse got redemption Wednesday night.
In a back and forth battle, Corning outlasted visiting Elmira 9-8 in overtime on a cold spring break night. It was a return win for the Hawks versus the Express who lost their season-opening game at Elmira last month 10-8. That loss was the first Elmira victory ever over Corning dating back to the Express’ first season in 2012.
James Freeman scored the game-winning goal in the extra session for Corning. Below, a full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Corning 9, Elmira 8 OT
Horseheads 17, Binghamton 1
High School Baseball
Phoenix 8, Elmira Notre Dame 2
John Jay Campus 4, Elmira 3
High School Softball
Corning 8, Elmira 6
Edison 14, Whitney Point 0 F/5
NHL Hockey – Playoffs first round
Boston 4, Toronto 2
