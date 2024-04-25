Corning boys lax stuns Elmira in OT, Wednesday scoreboard

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys lacrosse got redemption Wednesday night.

In a back and forth battle, Corning outlasted visiting Elmira 9-8 in overtime on a cold spring break night. It was a return win for the Hawks versus the Express who lost their season-opening game at Elmira last month 10-8. That loss was the first Elmira victory ever over Corning dating back to the Express’ first season in 2012.

James Freeman scored the game-winning goal in the extra session for Corning. Below, a full scoreboard from Wednesday night from around the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Corning 9, Elmira 8 OT

Horseheads 17, Binghamton 1

High School Baseball

Phoenix 8, Elmira Notre Dame 2

John Jay Campus 4, Elmira 3

High School Softball

Corning 8, Elmira 6

Edison 14, Whitney Point 0 F/5

NHL Hockey – Playoffs first round

Boston 4, Toronto 2



