Corning boys lacrosse topples Ithaca in overtime, local scores

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning boys lacrosse earned a thrilling win over their rivals from Ithaca.

(Video Courtesy: Corning Hawks Athletics YouTube)

Corning boys lacrosse outlasted Ithaca 11-10, in a Saturday overtime stunner. The Hawks and Little Red battled back and forth throughout the rivalry matchup, trading the lead several times. Ithaca opened the scoring, with a 1st quarter goal from Thomas LaFalce. Nearly 4 minutes later, Corning responded with connection between Kohl Hogue and Tully Fratarcangelo to tie. Ithaca answered the Hawks offense, with 2 more goals for a 3-1 lead.

In the 2nd, Fratarcangelo cut Ithaca’s lead with an impressive jumping goal, but the Little Red would extend the difference again. Minutes later, Clayton Smith brought the score to 4-3 with another leaping goal for the Hawks. Less than a minute after, Dom DiNardo tied the game with a flaming shot around a defender. With the momentum in their favor, DiNardo would give the Hawks their 1st lead of the game, a minute before the half.

In the 2nd half, Corning held a lead until the late 4th quarter. Ithaca surged past the Hawks to take a 10-8 edge, with 3 minutes to go. Late in the frame, DiNardo scored to bring the Hawks within 1 goal, which set up the thrilling finish. With 48 seconds remaining, Fucito charged the net and slipped a shot between Ithaca’s Ryan Hughes and the post, tying the game at 10. In overtime, Brody Wolfe won the opening faceoff and bolted down the field. Without breaking stride, Wolfe split 3 Ithaca defenders and fired home the game-winning goal.

Corning will look to follow up on their overtime victory, this Tuesday. The Hawks will head to Horseheads for a matchup with their red hot rival. The Blue Raiders are fresh off of their 6th consecutive win. The early week matchup is set for a 7:15 p.m. start.

A look at high school scores from a busy Saturday are listed below:

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Corning 11 – Ithaca 10 – Final/OT

High School Girls Flag Football:

Elmira 34 – Horseheads 21

Waverly 25 – Vestal 12

High School Softball:

Morabito Tournament at Greenlight Park in Binghamton –

St. Mary’s Lancaster 11 – Horseheads 1

Horseheads 8 – Cicero-North Syracuse 4

Fredonia 5 – Edison 2

Edison 9 – Tuckahoe 3

Tioga 14 – Newfield 2

Tioga 10 – Newfield 1

Haverling 1 – Victor 0 – Final/10

