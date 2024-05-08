Corning boys lacrosse snaps Horseheads’ win streak

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads boys lacrosse’s win streak has come to an end.

The Corning Hawks spoiled Horseheads’ senior night, snapping the Blue Raiders’ six game win streak, and avenged a March loss. Corning rode an impressive night on offense, taking a 9-1 lead into the half, and sealing a 12-4 victory. The Hawks were led by 3 goals from James Freeman, as well as 2-goal nights from Dom DiNardo, Joe Fucito, and Clayton Smith. Kohl Hogue, Tully Fratarcangelo, and Connor Reed added 1 goal each, while Ian Harpster stopped 10 shots.

Horseheads boys lacrosse’s Brady Woodworth reached 100 career points, in the Blue Raiders’ matchup with Corning.

Horseheads’ night was highlighted by Brady Woodworth, who scored twice to reach his 100th career point. Brogan Sullivan and Jake Bennett added the other 2 Blue Raider goals.

Horseheads next heads to Hartwick College for a matchup with Section 2’s Ballston Spa. The non-league game is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. The Hawks will look to add another win to an impressive late season charge. Corning hosts Aquinas Institute next Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

