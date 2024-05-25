Corning baseball wins Section IV Class AAA title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball secured its first Section IV Championship in three seasons Friday night.

The Hawks beat host Elmira 3-0 in the decisive game three for the Section IV Class AAA title. After dropping a heartbreaker in game two at home, Corning notched the series win behind the arm of starting pitcher and senior Nolan Terwilliger.

Nolan threw a complete game two-hitter to go along with 11 strikeouts and gave up just three walks. Corning provided plenty of firepower at the plate backing Terwilliger on the mound.

Corning scored two runs in the top of the third inning to take an early edge in the game. Cam Kennedy had a solid hit which Elmira (10-11) committed an error on in the infield scoring Gavin Walker. This was followed by an RBI double by Connor Monroe who’s hit drove in Kennedy.

The Hawks then scored an insurance run in the top of the 6th inning courtesy of an RBI single by Larsen Burch giving them all they would need for the 3-0 win. Fittingly, on just three days rest, Terwilliger struck out the final batter and Corning celebrated their first Section IV Championship since 2021.

Next up for the Hawks (10-9) is the New York State Class AAA Baseball Tournament versus a Section I opponent on Thursday, May 30 at 4 pm. The game will be played at Horseheads High School.

Full Friday night scoreboard listed below from around the region.

High School Baseball

Corning 3, Elmira 0 – Section IV Class AAA Championship

Oneonta 5, Waverly 3 – Section IV Class B Championship

Deposit-Hancock 10, Elmira ND 0 F/5 – Section IV Class D Championship

NJCAA Softball – National Tournament

Corning CC 13, CC of Rhode Island 4 – 5th place game

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse – Final Four

Boston College 10, Syracuse 7

