Cornhuskers rank among top 50 across multiple rankings

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to be well on their way to an NCAA Tournament appearance with an 18-8 record, including 8-7 in Big Ten play.

Over the weekend, the Huskers defeated Penn State 68-49 to win their second straight game after losing three of their last four.

While the Huskers have only played once in the last ten days, they were able to move up in multiple ranking systems across the college basketball industry. The Cornhuskers will take to the floor on Wednesday when they travel to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Below, Cornhuskers Wire looks at where the Huskers rank among those ranking models, including KenPom, NET, Haslametrics, and T-Rank.

KenPom

© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest KenPom rankings, Nebraska ranks 40 in the country and fifth in the Big Ten. The only Big Ten schools ahead of the Cornhuskers are Purdue (No. 3), Illinois (No. 8), Michigan State (No. 15), Wisconsin (No. 19).

NET

© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

In the latest NET Rankings, the Huskers are sitting at No. 49 this week, one spot up from last week’s rank of No. 50. Like in KenPom, Purdue (No. 2), Illinois (No. 12), Michigan State (No. 20), and Wisconsin (No. 21) are all ranked ahead when it comes to Big Ten programs.

BPI

© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN values Nebraska similarly as KenPom and NET, ranking the Huskers at No. 48. However, the BPI has the Northwestern Wildcats ahead of Nebraska at No. 42. The Huskers are one of six teams ranked in the BPI’s top 50.

Haslam Metrics

© Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Haslametrics are a slightly lesser known ranking but are a valuable one. Their rankings tend to vary from the others to a small degree but the Huskers are valued by Haslametrics much like they’re valued by the previous rankings.

Nebraska is ranked No. 42 in the rankings, two spots ahead of Northwestern. Purdue (No. 2), Michigan State (No. 9), Illinois (No. 10), and Wisconsin (No. 25) are also ranked inside the top 50.

T-Rank

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskers are ranked inside the top 40 by T-Rank, coming in at No. 39, one spot behind Northwestern at No. 30. The usual four suspects are also ranked inside the top 30 by T-Rank.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire