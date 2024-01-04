Cornhuskers offer standout athlete from Lincoln

The Nebraska Cornhusker’s coaching staff was busy on Wednesday extending offers to multiple recruits in the 2025 recruiting class, and one of those offers went to a prospect just down the street from Memorial Stadium.

Jackson Carpenter, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete out of Lincoln Southwest, picked up an offer from the Huskers. The Huskers join Kansas as FBS programs to offer Carpenter. He also holds offers from top FCS programs, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and Nothern Iowa.

On Wednesday, the Huskers also offered in-state talent athlete Pierce Mooberry and tight end Reiman Zebert. Nebraska holds commitments in the 2025 recruiting class from safety Caden VerMaas, defensive lineman Tyson Terry, running back Connor Booth, and wide receiver CJ Simon.

