Cornhuskers offer rising 2026 offensive lineman Cannon Pickett

A quick-rising name in the 2026 recruiting cycle is Tampa, Florida, offensive tackle Cannon Pickett.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound lineman out of the Wharton School in Tampa has up to 14 scholarship offers in his recruitment, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the programs to offer Pickett most recently.

Late last week, Pickett reported an offer from the Huskers, the 14th offer at the time in his recruitment. Shortly afterward, he would pick up offer No. 15 from Ole Miss.

Pickett is ranked as a top-250 prospect by both On3 and Rivals in the 2026 recruiting class. Rivals is the highest on Pickett, rating him as a four-star prospect and No. 177 overall.

Other programs that have offered Pickett include Florida, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, and Syracuse.

The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire