Cornhuskers offer four-star 2026 QB Jaden O’Neal

Narbonne, California, signal caller Jaden O’Neal is one of the top quarterbacks in the country within the 2026 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback is ranked as a four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting services, including being ranked No. 31 overall by ESPN and No. 63 by Rivals.

Earlier this week, the Huskers became the latest program to offer O’Neal, as he announced the offer on X.

“After a great workout and conversation I’m blessed to receive an offer to University of Nebraska,” he said. Huge Thanks to @_CoachGThomas (Nebraska co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas) for blessing me with this opportunity to further my education.”

O’Neal now has over two dozen offers in his recruitment, including from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Washington.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire