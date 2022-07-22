Cornhuskers Are Finalists for 2023 4-Star CB From Florida

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are finalists for 2023 four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall. On Twitter, Marshall shared an image of him in five different uniforms: Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, UCF, and North Carolina; he will announce his decision on July 30 at 6:45 E.T.

Marshall is a 5’10” cornerback from Lake Mary High School in Lake Mary, Florida. Last season, Marshall had 28 total tackles and three interceptions per MaxPreps.

247 Sports Composite ranks Marshall as the 40th-best cornerback in the 2023 class.

The Cornhuskers have already landed one cornerback in the class: Dwight Bootle II. Coincidentally, Bootle is also from Florida; he attends Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Miami.

247 Sports Composite ranks Bootle as the 82nd-best cornerback in the class.

All media outlets! DM me if you will be in attendance 💯 pic.twitter.com/G95YX2vbVL — Braeden Marshall (@MarshallBraeden) July 21, 2022

List