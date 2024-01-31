Cornhusker staff meets with Missouri receiver

The Nebraska coaching staff met with a four-star recruit on Tuesday afternoon. Corey Simms is a wide receiver for Christian Brother College out of Saint Louis, Missouri.

As a junior, Simms caught 79 passes for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also holds offers from LSU, Penn State, and Georgia. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Missouri as the front-runner for the receiver’s commitment.

Nebraska’s class of 2025 currently holds four commitments. Those four commitments are running back Conor Booth, wide receiver CJ Simon, defensive lineman Tyson Terry and safety Caden VerMaas.

It felt good to have the University of Nebraska head coach Rhule, and his entire offensive staff make me a priority by paying my parents and I a personal visit today. Great conversation! @CoachMattRhule @Coach_Satt @CoachEJbarthel @GarretMcGuire @_CoachGThomas #GBR🔴 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8bNYIBT0Re — Corey Simms ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@C0rey_Simms3) January 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire