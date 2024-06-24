Cornhole Kings: Bears knock off Packers in celebrity bags tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears got their first win over the Packers this weekend……… on the cornhole court.

Left tackle Braxton Jones and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson each paired with a professional American Cornhole League player at ACL’s Superhole V on Saturday, and they took down Green Bay running back A.J. Dillion, cornerback Carrington Valentine and their respective ACL pros. The tournament was part of a larger event that will culminate with a championship tourney for charity sometime next year.

Jones was the star of the show on Saturday as he went 8-0 on Dillon in his team’s 13-3 semifinal win. Stevenson more than held his own, too. He was 8-2 on his side against Valentine, in his team’s 14-10 win.

Jones then took down Stevenson in the all-Bears championship cornhole throwdown round. That punches Jones’ ticket to a championship tournament, where he’ll take on the winners of other celebrity Superhole V events that took place around the country. Details on that championship event aren’t clear yet, but Jones will be competing for a share of a $100,000 prize for his charity of choice, Boys & Girls Clubs.

“I did this when I was a little kid, so just trying to give back to the community,” Jones said on the ESPN2 broadcast of Superhole V.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr, Bill defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, Texans DL Tim Settle Jr. and Raiders RB Alexander Mattison have all earned a berth to the championship tournament as well.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.