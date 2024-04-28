Cornet praises cool-headed Rangers

Chelsea Cornet says Rangers "knew a goal would come" in Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

It took until the 83rd minute for Jo Potter's side to find the back of the net when Cornet headed Rachel Rowe's cross beyond Kelsey Daugherty.

Kirsty Howat scored the second soon after to make sure of victory and Rangers' place in the final against Hearts.

"I'm over the moon," Cornet said.

"I'm lost for words, we're all buzzing. We never had any panic within the team, we knew the goal would come. I don't score many headers so it's happy days.

"It was a tough game, I think it could've gone either way but we definitely felt on top.

"The goal was a big relief and we went on to score another one after that."

Team-mate Rowe insists Rangers were deserved winners at Hampden.

"I'm immensely proud of the girls," midfielder Rowe said.

"We were dominant the whole game. We didn't want it to go to extra time and deserved to win.

"We brought our A-game and we worked on that all week."