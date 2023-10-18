Cornerstone vs. Fairport volleyball: Patriots persevere for sweep of Skippers

Oct. 17—In the regular season, Fairport swept Cornerstone Christian. The two met on Oct. 17 to start the postseason, and the Patriots wanted revenge in their home gym.

The Skippers kept the sets close, though, and made Cornerstone battle for set victories. While the Patriots led through the first and second, the Skippers got out to a lead in the third.

But Cornerstone stood tall. Led in the middle by Tamarra Talbert, the Patriots swept Fairport and will play Mogadore in a Division IV sectional final at Columbia on Oct. 19.

Coach Shari Hansen and the Patriots have emphasized perseverance all season. Hansen was happy with how the team answered those challenges against the Skippers.

PHOTOS: Cornerstone Christian vs. Fairport volleyball, Oct. 17, 2023

"We just needed it to be one point at a time and keep fighting back," Hansen said. "We know how to play volleyball and we needed to stick to fundamentals. We talked about that in the offseason and unity. We have a deep bench and nice to see everyone cheering each other on."

The work started from the middle. Talbert led the way with 14 kills to go with a pair of blocks. Cornerstone also had Mikayla Roosien fill the gap up front with five kills.

Roosien gives the Patriots a second middle they can turn to when Talbert goes back to serve

"Going up, I don't really try to think about who it is I'm going against," Talbert said. "I just try to do what I can to help out the team. It helps that I can rely on the team as a whole. I still feel like there's a lot of weight on my shoulders but I know there are a lot of strong players around me as well."

After Cornerstone won the first two sets, Fairport jumped to a lead in the third. Hansen used the Patriots' timeouts early in the set. The Skippers had a 19-13 lead but the message remained the same, one point at a time.

That mindset led to a rally from the Patriots, and they ended the match on a 12-4 run for the victory.

"Part of our keys to the offense is having the ability to set for our middles," Hansen said. "We want to get them involved in the action. Tamarra is fun to watch and we try to ride that wave when we can."

Cornerstone's Lia Camerieri had a nice showing from the pin with eight kills. The Patriots have their first winning season since 2013 locked up and they aim to continue that growth this postseason.

With the youth all around the court, Talbert and the rest of the players have matured quickly and are ready for the postseason hurdles.

"Watching the whole team grow has been a really fun thing," Talbert said. "We grow and play as one. We all know that the mindset is important. Everybody makes mistakes, but we don't let the one mistake that we make affect our whole game."

Fairport was led by McKenzie Pilny in the middle with eight kills. Brittany Pomplas racked up nine on the right side. Angela Fornes added 11 digs.