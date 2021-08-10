Cornerstone Grants Stock Options

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc.
·2 min read

OTTAWA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV-CGP) (OTC-CTNXF) (FWB-GWN1) reports that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the granting of stock options totaling 490,000 options to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company effective August 10, 2021. These options have been priced at $4.00 and have an expiry date of August 9, 2026. As per the Company’s Stock Option Plan, these options vest in three equal tranches over an eighteen-month period from the date of issue.

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in northwest Ecuador. Cornerstone has a 20.8% direct and indirect interest in Cascabel comprised of (i) a direct 15% interest in the project financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of its share of the earnings or dividends from an operation at Cascabel, plus (ii) an indirect interest comprised of 6.86% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc. Exploraciones Novomining S.A. (“ENSA”), an Ecuadoran company owned by SolGold and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold Plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA.

Further information is available on Cornerstone’s website: www.cornerstoneresources.com and on Twitter. For investor, corporate or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Mario Drolet; Email: Mario@mi3.ca; Tel. (514) 904-1333

Due to anti-spam laws, many shareholders and others who were previously signed up to receive email updates and who are no longer receiving them may need to re-subscribe at http://www.cornerstoneresources.com/s/InformationRequest.asp

Cautionary Notice:
This news release may contain ‘Forward-Looking Statements’ that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of Cornerstone’s beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, intentions and expectations. The words “potential,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend”, “trends”, “indicate”, “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could”, “project,” “plan,” or the negative or other variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify ‘Forward-Looking Statements.’ Although Cornerstone believes that its expectations reflected in these ‘Forward-Looking Statements’ are reasonable, such statements may involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our regulatory filings, viewed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets, predicting natural geological phenomena and from numerous other matters of national, regional, and global scale, including those of an environmental, climatic, natural, political, economic, business, competitive, or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our Forward-Looking Statements. Although Cornerstone believes the facts and information contained in this news release to be as correct and current as possible, Cornerstone does not warrant or make any representation as to the accuracy, validity or completeness of any facts or information contained herein and these statements should not be relied upon as representing its views after the date of this news release. While Cornerstone anticipates that subsequent events may cause its views to change, it expressly disclaims any obligation to update the Forward-Looking Statements contained herein except where outcomes have varied materially from the original statements.

On Behalf of the Board,
Brooke Macdonald
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • Hertz Posts Strong Results, Says It Plans to ‘Re-IPO’

    Hertz (ticker: HTZZ), which emerged from bankruptcy on June 30, said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda, totaled $639 million in the second quarter, a record for the company. The adjusted Ebitda was up more than threefold from the same period of 2019, which Hertz believes is a better comparison than pandemic-depressed results in 2020, when it had an Ebitda loss of $587 million. Hertz’s net loss was $168 million in the second quarter, reflecting $633 million of restructuring charges.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks That are Tumbling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets stocks that are tumbling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Stocks That are Tumbling. Social media has been exerting an ever-greater influence on the movement of markets over the past few months. The mainstream […]

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Became Bullish in Applied Materials (AMAT)

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy Following Q2 Earnings Report?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Fanatics Scores Investment From Jay-Z, Drives $18 Billion Valuation

    The rapper was part of an investment round pouring more money into the sports licensing giant as its business broadens.

  • A crypto exchange just agreed to pay $10 million to settle an SEC probe claiming it failed to register

    Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has often publicly criticized SEC rulings, argued that the agency had held Poloniex to an unworkable standard.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from Florida with 100% Vaccination of Guests and Crew

    Company Goes to Great Lengths to Prioritize Health and Safety of its Guests, Crew and the Communities VisitedMIAMI, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, is pleased to report that today Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the Company’s three brands to re

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...

  • Earnings on full display, inflation data on the way — what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss what investors should expect from companies like Disney, AMC, Planet Fitness, and many more as quarterly earnings continue to roll out and the impact of inflation data scheduled to come out this week.

  • CPI data this week will show June as the peak for this inflation cycle: Strategist

    Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation concerns, Delta variant impact on the market, and outlook on the Fed.

  • Oil slides on China virus curbs, strong dollar

    Oil prices Monday extended last week’s steep slide, falling more than 4% in early trading, hitting their lowest level since May before trimming some of that decline. The drop comes atop last week’s 6% slump, which marked the biggest weekly loss in four months. Pressuring oil: concerns that new restrictions stemming from the spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia, especially China, could dent fuel demand. China’s COVID-19 cases are just a fraction of that of the U.S., but they’re climbing quickly, and the sharp jump in new cases reported on Monday sparked worries. Add to that a report showing the country’s export growth slowed in July partly owing to outbreaks of COVID cases. Flight cancellations and other new travel restrictions imposed by China also exacerbated those concerns, as well as warnings by cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in badly hit areas.Crude oil is priced in U.S. dollars, so the greenback’s rally to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices. For holders of other currencies, a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive to buy.

  • Lyft is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports details on Yahoo Finance’s Investment idea of the day.

  • Market Recap: Monday, August 9

    Stocks fell Monday, losing some steam after rising to all-time highs late last week. Elyse Ausenbaugh, JP Morgan Private Bank global market strategist and Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Invest. Institute Senior Global Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;