Cornerbacks squarely on Raiders draft radar

The 5You can never have enough good cornerbacks. Especially in today’s NFL. The Raiders potentially have three starters in Trayvon Mullen, Rock Ya-Sin, and Nate Hobbs. Ya-Sin being the new addition acquired in trade with the Colts for DE Yannick Ngakoue. After that, there are question marks.

There could be a few solid cornerback products available in the latter parts of the draft who would be fine additions to the depth chart for the Raiders.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska -- Round 3

Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates after successfully breaking up a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021.

A steady performer the past three seasons for the Cornhuskers. Taylor-Britt put up a team-leading three picks as a sophomore, team-leading two picks and six pass breakups as a junior, and a team-leading 12 pass breakups as a senior. The 5-10, 196-pounder ran an impressive 4.38 40 and is scheme versatile.

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati -- Round 3-4

Just for Derek Carr, the Raiders should draft Coby Bryant. No, but in all seriousness, wouldn’t it be cool for the team to draft the Jim Thorpe Award winner two years in a row? Last year it was Tre’Von Moehrig they selected at 43 overall in the second round.

Bryant earned that award not just for his play last season but his play the past four seasons for the Bearcats. The 6-1, 193-pounder averaged over 11 pass breakups per season, including 14 last season. He also had seven picks over the past two seasons.

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh -- Round 4

The 5-11, 196-pounder led the Panthers with 13 pass breakups as a junior. Then after missing the entire 2020 season with an injury, he returned last season and returned to form as well, putting up two interceptions and eight pass breakups. He has all the speed you want (4.39 40) and adds an aggressive demeanor as well, which makes him an intriguing prospect.

Josh Jobe, Alabama -- Round 5

Over his two years as a full-time starter for the Crimson Tide, Jobe put up two interceptions and 17 pass breakups. He battled a turf toe injury last season that caused him to miss both of the team’s playoff games. He had surgery on it in December, thus not being able to work out for teams in the draft process, which may have him off some teams’ radars in the first few rounds.

