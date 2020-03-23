Here are the cornerbacks the Redskins could sign after trading Quinton Dunbar

On Monday morning, the Redskins had, at best, a fine collection of cornerbacks. By the evening, though, after the team traded Quinton Dunbar to the Seahawks, that group became a below average one.

Fortunately for Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith and Washington, some useful free agents are still available.

Here's a list of the most notable players. One or more of these guys could very well soon be agreeing to terms with the Burgundy and Gold:

Logan Ryan: The 29-year-old has played for both the Patriots and Titans and has been a part of some really quality defenses. For his career, he has 17 picks and eight forced fumbles over seven seasons. He's also played in double-digit games every year since 2015.

Bashaud Breeland: The Redskins already brought back one former member of their secondary last week in Kendall Fuller, and Breeland could soon follow him. Remember, the ex-Chief was set to sign with the Panthers and play with Rivera a few offseasons ago before a foot injury ruined that transaction.

Prince Amukamara: The soon-to-be 31-year-old has spent the last three campaigns in Chicago starting for the Bears. He's not a high interception guy - he's been a pro since 2011 and has just 10 - but he would still be a nice addition.

Ross Cockrell: Cockrell makes the list because he was with Rivera and Carolina for the last two seasons, the first of which was ruined by a nasty leg injury. He rebounded well in 2019, however, and will be 29 by Week 1.

TJ Carrie: Carrie played under Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio when Del Rio was coach of the Raiders. After that stint, he signed a pricey contract with the Browns but didn't live up to it and was cut after two years. Perhaps he'll want to link up with Del Rio again?

Xavier Rhodes: Here's a former first-round pick and someone who once looked like one of the sport's best corners. He's since largely regressed, but could be an enticing option for Rivera and Del Rio as a reclamation project.

Nickell Robey-Coleman: Robey-Coleman does his best work out of the slot, which is also where Fuller thrives. Therefore, he may be too similar of a player for the Redskins to commit to. That said, he's worth considering if the team is willing to be flexible.

