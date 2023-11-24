Cornerback Xavier Williams is 'a pace changer' for Hoban football team at running back

Hoban running back Xavier Williams brushes off a tackle by Walsh Jesuit's Aiden Henry in a Division II regional final Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Archbishop Hoban senior Xavier Williams is in a good position to play football in college as a cornerback.

Williams showed he still knows how to play running back when he ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns on five carries Friday night in Hoban's 30-6 win over Walsh Jesuit in the Division II, Region 5 final at the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium.

His return to the offensive backfield against Walsh Jesuit was a bit unexpected to some folks, but Williams has had success in a limited role as a running back this year after being dynamic last year alongside Lamar Sperling and Caleb Jones.

Sperling was named Mr. Football and is a freshman at Buffalo.

Jones is now a senior at Hoban and is the primary running back with freshman Brayton Feister also getting consistent carries as the Knights (12-1) prepare to meet Avon (14-0) in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Byers Field in Parma.

"He is a playmaker," Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell said of Williams, whose TD runs Friday were 22 yards and 49 yards.

"He is a very confident kid. He is a pace changer, and we needed that. We were able to pop some things. We just couldn't get away from the safety. He has that speed that he can.

"When you are in those situations and you see it, he gives us a quick burst. He was rested. So, all of a sudden he pops in and the defense isn't ready for that. He is a great kid that is a pace changer."

Tyrrell and his staff decided to play Williams more in the defensive backfield this season and go with Jones and Feister as the main running backs. Jones also play linebacker.

Williams, who is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, entered the game against Walsh with two interceptions, one touchdown and 25 tackles on defense, and 20 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Hoban defensive back Xavier Williams intercepts a first-half pass intended for Iona Prep's Michael Senatore on Sept. 3, 2022.

Jones (5-9, 184) has run for 1,120 yards and 16 touchdowns on 149 carries, and Feister (6-1, 215) has run for 918 yards and 10 touchdowns on 120 carries this season.

Williams has scholarship offers from Youngstown State, Western Michigan, Ohio University, Grand Valley State, Tiffin and Notre Dame College.

"They are recruiting me to play corner, and some of them are an ATH [athlete] position where I maybe a play a little bit of slot, punt return and corner," Williams said.

Williams, 17, said he loves to play on the UA campus. He blocked a punt and ran for a 60-yard touchdown in a 47-7 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary in a regional semifinal last year at InfoCision Stadium.

"It feels good to contribute on offense again," Williams said. "I tell the coaches all the time, 'I want the ball. I want the ball.' I can't be selfish because I know my defensive role is pretty large on the team. I can't get the ball on offense all the time, but when I do get the ball I feel like I gotta do something with it so they can trust me to keep giving the ball to me more and more.

"I got the ball [Friday] and did what I had to do like always and had a pretty good offensive game."

Hoban junior quarterback Tylan Boykin, Jones and Feister were also productive against Walsh. Boykin ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, Jones ran for 113 yards on 17 carries and Feister ran for 71 yards on 12 carries.

Tyrrell also tinkered with his offensive line as seniors William Satterwhite, Jvon Lindsey and Nate Townend, junior Nate Cross and sophomore Sam Greer started and sophomore Braylin Parker and junior Joseph Burkeen played significant time as reserves.

"Whatever I have to do for the team, I am going to do it," Williams said. "If they want me on defense, I will be on defense. If they want me on offense, I will be on offense. I will do what the team needs."

